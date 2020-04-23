Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) versus United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Head-To-Head Survey

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Raytheon Technologies and United Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raytheon Technologies $77.05 billion 0.71 $5.54 billion $8.26 7.68 United Technologies $77.05 billion 0.70 $5.54 billion $8.26 7.58

United Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Raytheon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Raytheon Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Raytheon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of United Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Raytheon Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of United Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Raytheon Technologies and United Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raytheon Technologies 7.19% 16.60% 5.14% United Technologies 7.19% 16.60% 5.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Raytheon Technologies and United Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raytheon Technologies 0 7 9 0 2.56 United Technologies 0 3 12 0 2.80

Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $139.69, suggesting a potential upside of 120.15%. United Technologies has a consensus target price of $163.36, suggesting a potential upside of 160.75%. Given United Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Technologies is more favorable than Raytheon Technologies.

Dividends

Raytheon Technologies pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. United Technologies pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Raytheon Technologies pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Technologies pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Technologies has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. United Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

United Technologies beats Raytheon Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerostructures, avionics, interiors, mechanical systems, mission systems, and power controls that serve customers in the commercial, regional, business aviation, and military sectors. The Pratt & Whitney segment designs, manufactures, and services aircraft engines and auxiliary power systems for commercial, military, and business aircraft. The Raytheon Intelligence & Space segment engages in developing various sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions. The Raytheon Missiles & Defense segment provides various advanced end-to-end solutions to detect, track, and engage threats. The company was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. The company's Carrier segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation products, solutions, and services for commercial, government, infrastructure, residential, and refrigeration and transportation applications. This segment also offers building services, including audit, design, installation, system integration, repair, maintenance, and monitoring. Its Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation markets; and provides aftermarket maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as fleet management services. The company's Collins Aerospace Systems segment provides electric power generation, power management, and distribution systems; air data and aircraft sensing systems; engine control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; engine components; environmental control systems; fire and ice detection, and protection systems; propeller systems; engine nacelle systems; aircraft lighting, seating, and cargo systems; actuation and landing systems; space products and subsystems; avionics systems; flight controls, communications, navigation, oxygen, and training systems; food and beverage preparation, and storage and galley systems; and lavatory and wastewater management systems. The company offers its services through manufacturers' representatives, distributors, wholesalers, dealers, retail outlets, and sales representatives, as well as directly to customers. United Technologies Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

