Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $194,000 Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.