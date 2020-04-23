Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 162 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO opened at $294.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.92 and a 200 day moving average of $312.73. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.42.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.