Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. AXA boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 663,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 457,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,348,000 after purchasing an additional 920,919 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 570,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after buying an additional 484,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 29,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.85. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

