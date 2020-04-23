Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 960 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.54.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

