Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 8,012 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 593,788 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 17th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NOK stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -338,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

