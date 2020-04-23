Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $532,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,934 shares of company stock worth $9,253,690. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

