Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $77,000 in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 126,049 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Vereit by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 858,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vereit by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,130,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 273,300 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VER opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.09. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

VER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

