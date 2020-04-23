Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co bought a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,230,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $896,919,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,883 shares during the period.

NYSE WIW opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

About Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

