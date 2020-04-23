Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Newmark Group by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $12.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.27.

NMRK stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Newmark Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.