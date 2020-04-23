Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $215,000 Stock Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in WEX were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $52,412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,818 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,923,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEX from $233.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.06.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $105.55 on Thursday. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

