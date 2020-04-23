Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $116,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 154,615 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 79,766 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VVR opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

