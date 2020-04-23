Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Trading Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $55.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as low as $42.72 and last traded at $44.02, 618,748 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 696,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.61.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.47.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,915 shares of company stock worth $4,403,826 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,019 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,366,000 after buying an additional 648,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rapid7 by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 900,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after buying an additional 120,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 890,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,911,000 after buying an additional 40,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

