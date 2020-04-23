Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Rank Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RNK opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $633.69 million and a PE ratio of 12.57. Rank Group has a 52 week low of GBX 78.20 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 328.79 ($4.33). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.16.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.