Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Shares Down 4.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Radian Group traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.28, approximately 162,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,553,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

RDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.21.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Radian Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Company Profile (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.