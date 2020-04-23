Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Shares Down 4.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Radian Group traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.28, approximately 162,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,553,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.
RDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.21.
In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Radian Group Company Profile (NYSE:RDN)
Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.
