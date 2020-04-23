RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $176.16 million, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Ind. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,074,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 546,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

