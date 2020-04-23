Quilter (LON:QLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QLT. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target (down previously from GBX 185 ($2.43)) on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quilter has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 164 ($2.16).

Quilter stock opened at GBX 112.70 ($1.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.70. Quilter’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Mark Satchel sold 24,800 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £27,776 ($36,537.75). Also, insider Paul Feeney sold 128,445 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £150,280.65 ($197,685.67).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

