QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Head-To-Head Contrast

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of QTS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. QTS Realty Trust pays out 71.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QTS Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QTS Realty Trust 6.02% 2.81% 0.93% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 24.58% 10.00% 3.85%

Volatility & Risk

QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QTS Realty Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QTS Realty Trust 0 2 9 0 2.82 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $62.36, suggesting a potential upside of 1.29%. Given QTS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QTS Realty Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QTS Realty Trust $480.82 million 7.41 $31.29 million $2.63 23.41 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 17.38 $18.96 million N/A N/A

QTS Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats QTS Realty Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,100 Core customers primarily in North America.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

