QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) CFO Daniel Lender Sells 1,931 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) CFO Daniel Lender sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Lender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Daniel Lender sold 6,000 shares of QAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $242,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Daniel Lender sold 2,570 shares of QAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $110,124.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.69 million, a P/E ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.11. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. QAD’s payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of QAD by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of QAD by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. QAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

