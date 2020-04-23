Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AXT Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for AXT in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get AXT alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.69 million, a P/E ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 703.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 437,639 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.