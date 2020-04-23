Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sirius XM in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIRI. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

SIRI opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 83.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.