Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $868.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PBF Energy by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 30,621 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $452,578.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,024,192 shares of company stock valued at $31,120,315. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

