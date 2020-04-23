Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Raised by Analyst

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$384.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$385.11 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ITP. CIBC dropped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

TSE:ITP opened at C$12.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $764.77 million and a P/E ratio of 17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.10. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$7.02 and a 12-month high of C$19.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

