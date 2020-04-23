Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

GSK opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,900 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,443,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $31,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.