Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

NYSE:XOM opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

