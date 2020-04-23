Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Co Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

NYSE:ELY opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $981.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $20,674,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,165,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 693,978 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 739,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 545,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,846,000 after acquiring an additional 518,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 311,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

