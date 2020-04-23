Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,878,000 after purchasing an additional 105,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $402,735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after acquiring an additional 723,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

