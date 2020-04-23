Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ENI in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.55, a PEG ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ENI by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ENI by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

