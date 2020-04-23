Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.