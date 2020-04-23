Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 860.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

