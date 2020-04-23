Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,749 ($23.01) to GBX 1,463 ($19.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,619 ($21.30) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.79).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,025 ($13.48) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 996.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,302.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 1.26%.

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 48 shares of company stock worth $56,615.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

