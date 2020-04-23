Prudential (LON:PRU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price target on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,749 ($23.01) to GBX 1,463 ($19.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.79).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,025 ($13.48) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 996.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,302.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.26%.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16). Insiders bought 48 shares of company stock valued at $56,615 over the last 90 days.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

