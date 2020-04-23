Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital raised shares of Provident Financial to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 401.63 ($5.28).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

LON PFG opened at GBX 150.20 ($1.98) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 226.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 388.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.27. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 126.87 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 561.80 ($7.39). The firm has a market cap of $407.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Provident Financial’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.