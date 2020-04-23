Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 176,594 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,914,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.90%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,352,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,517,584.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,767,468 shares of company stock worth $55,100,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,270,000 after buying an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,919,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,971 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 819.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,694,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 853,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 114,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 76,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

