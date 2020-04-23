Procter & Gamble Co to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average is $121.02. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 131.3% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 66,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 131,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,991,193 shares of company stock worth $482,900,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

