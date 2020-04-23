Proactis (LON:PHD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Proactis (LON:PHD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PHD opened at GBX 22.10 ($0.29) on Monday. Proactis has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.24.

In other Proactis news, insider Timothy J. Sykes acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,181.27).

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

