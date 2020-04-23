Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Price Target Raised to GBX 63 at Jefferies Financial Group

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 63 ($0.83) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Monday.

LON:PFD opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.68. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 17.86 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 45.90 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $381.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

