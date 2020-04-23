Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given New GBX 80 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of PFD stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $381.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.68. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 17.86 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 45.90 ($0.60).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

