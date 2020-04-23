Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFD. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Premier Foods from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of PFD opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.82. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 17.86 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.90 ($0.60). The company has a market cap of $381.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

