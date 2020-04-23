Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) were down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 42,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,467,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 2.73.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 623,152 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 496,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 423,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 359,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

