Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

