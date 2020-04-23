Portland General Electric (POR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.50-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:POR opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

