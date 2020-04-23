Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 395.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTE. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Shares of PTE opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.15. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,636.46% and a negative return on equity of 169.50%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polarityte will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cameron J. Hoyler sold 11,667 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $35,467.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 12,833 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $38,755.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,947 shares of company stock valued at $214,979 in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $24,884,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.