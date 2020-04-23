PNC Financial Services Group’s (PNC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.86.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.