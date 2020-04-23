Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLUS. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Plus500 to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 1,033 ($13.59) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,139.50 ($14.99) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,226 ($16.13). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,002.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 880.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. Plus500’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other news, insider Michael (Mark) Charles Fairbairn sold 22,737 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,116 ($14.68), for a total transaction of £253,744.92 ($333,787.06). Also, insider Asaf Elimelech purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 935 ($12.30) per share, with a total value of £46,750 ($61,496.97).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

