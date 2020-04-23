Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Sells $493,350.00 in Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,522.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Plug Power stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.19. Plug Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 328.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Plug Power by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.