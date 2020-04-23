Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Senior Officer Purchases C$30,000.00 in Stock

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Senior Officer Peter Mackenzie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$240,000.

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.26. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.34. The stock has a market cap of $287.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

