Piper Sandler Weighs in on Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Royal Dutch Shell in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

