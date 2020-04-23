Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INSP. ValuEngine upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.56.

Shares of INSP opened at $69.99 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 605,000 shares of company stock worth $50,268,350. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

