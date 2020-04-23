Piper Sandler Downgrades General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra raised General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.79.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.19 on Friday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

